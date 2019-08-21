LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Walk- in interview opportunities for candidates, read further to know the details

Applications have been invited by the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) for the recruitment to the posts of Direct Marketing Executive. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before the last of the walk-in interview which is August 23, Friday, 2019.

Important dates for LIC Recruitment 2019:

Date of the walk-in interview: August 23, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for LIC Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream with a minimum of 50 % marks.

Experience:

The candidates must have experience in finance products of 2 to 3 years.

Age limit:

The lower age limit for the recruitment to the post of Direct Marketing Executive is 21 years and the upper age limit for the same is 35 years.

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be done on the basis of the personal interview.

How to apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates who are eligible and interested for the recruitment to the post of Direct Marketing Executive can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL).



About LIC HFL:

The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) is one of India’s largest housing finance companies in India. The corporate office of LIC HFL is located in Mumbai. The main objective of the organization is to provide long term finance facilities to individuals for construction or purchase of their house or a flat. The company also provides financial aid on existing properties.

