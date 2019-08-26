Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited(LIC HFL) had released the notification for recruitment of various posts, Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager positions. A total of 300 vacancies would be filled.
Today that is August 26, 2019, is the last date to apply online, the online application process would close by 11:59 pm.
The official notification should be read carefully to understand every detail regarding the eligibility criteria.
Selection would be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview of selected candidates.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies
Total vacancies available: 300
Assistant: 125 posts
Associate: 75 posts
Assistant Manager: 100 posts
LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Age
Minimum age: 21 years
Maximum age: 28 years
LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Education
Assistant: Graduate with minimum aggregate 55% marks
Associate: Graduate with minimum aggregate 55% marks and CA-Inter
Assistant Manager: Graduate with minimum aggregate 60% marks and two-years full-time MBA or two years full-time MMS or two years full-time PGDBA or PGDBM or PGPM or PGDM from a recognized university or board.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website lichousing.com
Step 2: Click on the career link
Step3: On the appeared window click on the link Recruitment of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager.
Step 4: Register yourself and then fill the online application form.
Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents like pictures, signatures.
Step 6: Pay Rs500 as application fees along with applicable GST.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Salary
Assistant: Rs 23,870
Associate: Rs 35,960
Assistant Manager: Rs 35,960
*It is to be noted that apart from salary applicants will also get Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme and other benefits as per the rule.