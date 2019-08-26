LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Todays is the last date to apply for this job and the application process will stop at 11:59 pm, read the full story to know the details

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited(LIC HFL) had released the notification for recruitment of various posts, Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager positions. A total of 300 vacancies would be filled.

Today that is August 26, 2019, is the last date to apply online, the online application process would close by 11:59 pm.

The official notification should be read carefully to understand every detail regarding the eligibility criteria.

Selection would be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview of selected candidates.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total vacancies available: 300

Assistant: 125 posts

Associate: 75 posts

Assistant Manager: 100 posts

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Age



Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 28 years

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Education

Assistant: Graduate with minimum aggregate 55% marks

Associate: Graduate with minimum aggregate 55% marks and CA-Inter

Assistant Manager: Graduate with minimum aggregate 60% marks and two-years full-time MBA or two years full-time MMS or two years full-time PGDBA or PGDBM or PGPM or PGDM from a recognized university or board.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website lichousing.com

Step 2: Click on the career link

Step3: On the appeared window click on the link Recruitment of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager.

Step 4: Register yourself and then fill the online application form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents like pictures, signatures.

Step 6: Pay Rs500 as application fees along with applicable GST.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Salary

Assistant: Rs 23,870

Associate: Rs 35,960

Assistant Manager: Rs 35,960

*It is to be noted that apart from salary applicants will also get Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme and other benefits as per the rule.

