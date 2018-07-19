Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited application for the recruitment of AAO (Assistant Administrative Officers) post for 2018. There are total 700 vacancies to be filled by the AAO Post. The application process will begin from 25 July 2018 and will be accepted till 15 August 2018.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited application for the for the recruitment of AAO (Assistant Administrative Officers) post for 2018. The online application process for the LIC Recruitment 2018 is yet to begin. Those who are interested can apply for the AAO Post under the LIC Recruitment for the year 2018. For more details such as application and selection process, e important dates, eligibility, check it out below.

According to the notification, the candidate must have completed Graduation degree from a well-known university, the age limit must be between 21 to 30 years. For the general category, the fee is worth Rs. 600 and for SC/ST/PH the fee is Rs. 100 for the application form.

All the interested candidates can apply for the post through the online process on the official website of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation India), which is licindia.in for 2018. After completing the online process, students can pay the application fee as well.

To pass the recruitment process, all the candidates have to appear in a written test which is expected to take place in October 2018. After that candidates will be called for a personal interview if they clear the written test.

