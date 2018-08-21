LIC Recruitment 2018: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates for various posts on its official website. Candidates eligible for the same can log into the website and apply before the closure of application process at lichosing.com.

Moreover, the last date for the submission of application forms online is scheduled for September 6, 2018. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 6 or 7 this year. The recruitment examination will have objective type questions and candidates will be given be two hours to complete the paper.

Candidates will be tested on the abilities of English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness and Numerical Ability and each section will comprise of 50 marks.

Vacancy details:

Assistant : 150 posts (Pay scale – Rs 13,980 to Rs 32,110)

Associate Manager : 50 posts (Pay scale – Rs 21,270 to Rs 50,700)

Assistant Manager: 100 posts (Pay scale – Rs 32,185 to Rs 61,670)

Important dates:

Online registration and fee payment starts from August 21, 2018

Last date for registration and online fee payment: September 6, 2018

The release of Admit Card/Call letter for recruitment exam: September 24, 2018

Online examination: October 6, 2018, or October 7, 2018

How to apply for LIC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of LIC, lichosing.com Search for the official recruitment notification on the homepage Check the notification and keep the important information in mind Now, search for the Online application link and click on it A different page will appear on the screen of your computer Fill in all the necessary information correctly and click on the submit button After submitting take a print out of the application form and keep it for reference

To go to the official website of the LIC and check the official notification online, click on this link: http://lichosing.com/

