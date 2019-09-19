LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 Notification for 8000 assistant posts, apply @ licindia.com: Life Insurance Companies (LIC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of assistant. Check details.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 Notification: Applications have been invited for recruitment to the post of Assistant by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). All the candidates who are eligible and interested in the recruitment of the posts can apply for the same by visiting the official website of licindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 8000 vacancies are to be filled. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is October 1, 2019. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on October 15, 2019, and will be available till October 22, 2019, for download. The preliminary examination for the same will be held on October 21 and October 22, 2019.

Application fee for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

The candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will be required to pay Rs 85 as application fee and the candidates belonging to the General category will be required to pay Rs 510 excluding the GST charges.

Steps to apply for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), licindia.com.

Step 2: Go to the LIC careers tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the link saying LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 appearing on the new webpage.

Step 4: Tap the option saying next page.

Step 5: A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Tap on the new registration and fill up the essential information.

Step 7: Your registration ID will be created successfully.

Step 8: Enter the login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 9: Fill the required details in the mentioned fields in order to fill the application form.

Step 10: Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form.

All the candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-tier process including the preliminary test and main exam followed by a pre-recruitment medical test.

