LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: The application process for 8581 Apprentice Development Officer Posts vacancies is now going on. Interested candidates can apply before the last date mentioned in the article.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC had opened the online application process for 8581 Apprentice Development Officer vacant posts through its official website – licindia.in. Interested candidates can now check the details such as application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, application fee, etc before applying for the vacancies on the official website and can also download the notification released on May 20, 2019 for reference.

According to reports, the last date for submission of the application to the LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 is June 09, 2019. All the candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of LIC – licindia.in. The vacancies are available for all eight zones of Life Insurance Corporation. The recruitment notification for above 8000 vacant positions is also available on the official website of the LIC and on Employment News.

Important Dates for LIC ADO Recruitment 2019:

On-line registration of application starts from – May 20, 2019

Last date for registration or submission of application online – June 09, 2019

Closure for change of details in application -June 09, 2019

Last date for taking a print out of the application – June 26, 2019

Online Fee Payment starts from – May 20, 2019 till June 09, 2019

Call letter Download date for On-Line Examination – June 29, 2019 onwards

Tentative dates of Preliminary online examination – July 06 – 13 2019

Tentative dates of Main online examination – August 10, 2019

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Posts – 8581

