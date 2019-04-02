lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: lntelligence Bureau (IB) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the various posts through its official website. The vacancies will be filled up on deputation basis only. All the candidates who wish to fill the application form are advised to visit the website of lntelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to reports, lntelligence Bureau is conducting this recruitment drive for Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other posts.
Moreover, the notification released by the authority says the candidates who are holding analogous posts or regular posts in the parent cadre or department can also apply for the IB vacancies on deputation. Candidates need to have the requisite experience and fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible to apply to the posts of ACIO, ASO and others. Candidates can apply by sending applications to the IB Office within 60 days (17 April) from the date of commencement of the application process.
Vacancy details of IB Recruitment 2019:
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post
Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post
Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts
Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts
Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts
Research Assistant – 2 Posts
Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts
Caretaker – 4 Posts
Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts
Personal Assistant -7 Posts
Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts
Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts
Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts
Accountant – 26 Posts
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts
Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts
How to check the notification online?
- Candidates need to visit the official website of lntelligence Bureau as mentioned above
- Click on the vacancies link under the notification tab and wait for the page to load
- Here, click on the link relevant to you
- On clicking, a pdf page containing all the details of the recruitment will be displayed
- Now, download and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of MHA and download the recruitment notification: https://mha.gov.in/notifications/vacancies
