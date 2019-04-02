lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of ASO, ACIO through a notification released on the official website - mha.gov.in. Candidates can check the details regarding the recruitment process and start sending their respective application form to the IB office.

lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: lntelligence Bureau (IB) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the various posts through its official website. The vacancies will be filled up on deputation basis only. All the candidates who wish to fill the application form are advised to visit the website of lntelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to reports, lntelligence Bureau is conducting this recruitment drive for Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other posts.

Moreover, the notification released by the authority says the candidates who are holding analogous posts or regular posts in the parent cadre or department can also apply for the IB vacancies on deputation. Candidates need to have the requisite experience and fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible to apply to the posts of ACIO, ASO and others. Candidates can apply by sending applications to the IB Office within 60 days (17 April) from the date of commencement of the application process.

Vacancy details of IB Recruitment 2019:

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post

Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts

Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts

Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts

Research Assistant – 2 Posts

Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts

Caretaker – 4 Posts

Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts

Personal Assistant -7 Posts

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts

Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts

Accountant – 26 Posts

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts

How to check the notification online?

Candidates need to visit the official website of lntelligence Bureau as mentioned above

Click on the vacancies link under the notification tab and wait for the page to load

Here, click on the link relevant to you

On clicking, a pdf page containing all the details of the recruitment will be displayed

Now, download and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of MHA and download the recruitment notification: https://mha.gov.in/notifications/vacancies

