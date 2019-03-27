Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi and NCR schools to hold an electoral literacy campaign to help students become efficient enough to cast a right vote. This campaign will begin in April, which will ensure students understanding of casting a vote. There would be activities upon mock election where the students need to prepare their own parties file nominations, release manifestos, campaign and cast votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is ahead, so as the schools in Delhi and NCR have taken the initiative to hold an electoral literacy campaign to help students become efficient enough to cast a right vote. Reportedly, the focus of the campaign is to train the students regarding elections. Students should know the importance of vote and ensure the adults around them exercise their franchise. According to the Delhi school Principal, they have planned a series of activities to ensure students understanding towards casting a vote confidently so that when they get passed out from the school and enrol themselves they are mature enough to understand the whole process.

The students would be further encouraged to become electoral ambassadors to help their neighbours while casting a vote and to spread awareness . The electoral literacy club teachers, having election duty experience will help students understand the constitutional, legislative and legal provisions, technological innovation besides the role of the Election Commission, courts, media and other stakeholders in the poll process. Apart from it, the Shiv Nadar school in Gurgaon and Noida have scheduled mock elections for the students, next month. Lessons regarding the legislature elections with the Lok Sabha polls will be taught. According to the teaching faculty, they will be a screening certain videos related to the poll process to help students understand the functioning of the democratic setup.

According to the Principal of Amity International School, they will keep activities upon mock election where the students need to prepare their own parties file nominations, release manifestos, campaign and cast votes. The students will be provided rough information regarding the entire functioning. This will reap benefits to the students in their upcoming future. The school will also provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for the students as well the children to get involved in the electoral process.

About Lok Sabha elections:

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 till May.

The elections will be held for 543 seats on nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country, the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

