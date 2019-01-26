LSAT 2019: Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019 is conducted for Indian students in collaboration with USA-based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC). The exam will consist of three sections- Logical reasons, Read comprehension and Analytical Reasoning. Each section will consist of twenty-four (24) questions, so around 100 questions in total. Applicants will get 35 minutes each to attempt each section.

LSAT 2019: Recently, the Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) released their official notification stating that the online process for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for June and July intake has begun and the aspirants can apply for the test online via their official website of the council. The Law school admission test will be held all over the country on June 3, 2019, and July 15, 2019. The test is conducted for all the aspirants who want to undertake law in under graduation and post graduation.

In India, almost 80 law schools accept Law School Admission Test (LSAT) score for shortlisting and selecting candidates for admission into LLB and LLM programs. Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019 is conducted for Indian students in collaboration with USA-based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC).

Law School Admission Test (LSAT) how to apply:

Step 1: Check the official website of LSAT @ lsac.org

Step 2: Click on the tab stating Registrations Open

Step 3: The link will take you to a new tab- register on the site

Step 4: In the new tab fill in the details to register

Step 5: Click on the submit button and then pay the fees for the registration process

Step 6: Print or download the copy of LSAT form for future references.

