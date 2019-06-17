LSAT India Result 2019: Now the wait is over. The result of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT India 2019) declared today. The same has been made available on the website at pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia. Check the below-mentioned steps to download the results.

LSAT India Result 2019: The result of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT India 2019) was announced on Monday, June 17, 2019. The students who had taken part in the examination can check the same by visiting the website at pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

The LSAT India 2019 Admission Test was held on June 2, this month, across the country. It is considered as country’s one of the leading tests for getting admission in undergraduate and graduate courses in the field of Law.

Steps to check LSAT India Results 2019:

You need to visit the official website at pearsonvueindia.com/ lsatindia

On the homepage, lick on the download result link

Enter your credential including registration number and roll number

The results will be displayed you your screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence.

As many as 50 law colleges across the country accept the LSAT India Admission Test. After qualifying the same, the students can apply for courses. Reports suggest that the Law School Admission Council will provide a scholarship of up to Rs 6 lakh to the LSAT India topper.

The students who had applied for LSAT 2019 went through written test. They were supposed to complete the paper in 140 minutes. No negative marking was applied in the evaluation of papers.

