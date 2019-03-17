Lucknow University admissions 2019: Lucknow University is having around 3,500 UG and 4,500 PG seats. The late fee will be charged after April 15 2019, from the candidates. But they can submit their applications including the late fee payment till April 20

Lucknow University admissions 2019: Lucknow University has started accepting the applications for admission to various postgraduate, undergraduate, and PhD level courses. Candidates can apply to the various courses through the available official website lkouniv.ac.in. The last date for the submission without the late fee through the online procedure is April 20 2019.

Procedures regarding the Lucknow University 2019 admission process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University www.lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the type of programme on the homepage you wish to apply for

Step3: New tab opens with the pop of Click on apply online

Step 4: According to given instruction click on ‘I agree’ and proceed’

Step 5: Complete all the necessary details required to be filled in the form

Step 6: Use the registered id to log-in

Step 7: After completing, the necessary details upload the image

Step 8: At last make the payment.

The important dates for the admission in Lucknow University 2019:

Step 1: For the undergraduate courses examination will be conducted from April 25 to May 1 2019

Step 2: For the postgraduates courses examination will be conducted from May 8 to May 15 2019

Documents required for the admission is

Step1: Proper caste certificate

Step 2: Proper Income certificate

Step 3: Signature

Step 4: Photograph

Application fee structure:

Undergraduate courses :

For the general category Rs 800

For the ST/SC category Rs 400

Postgraduate courses

For the general category Rs 1000

For the ST/SC category Rs 500

The concept of starting University at Lucknow was first introduced by Raja Sir Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan. In The Pioneer a column with an article was encouraged by Khan Bahadur of K.C.I.E. regarding the foundation of a University at Lucknow. Later on Sir Harcourt Butler, K.C.S.I., K.C.I.E, was appointed as Lieutenant-Governor of the United Provinces. University was constituted with a court in March 1921. In front of the Chancellor presided the first meeting was held on March 21, 1921. After the court was set up the University came up with other councils such as the Executive Council, the Academic Council, and Faculties in August and September 1921. The solutions of the first Conference together with the recommendations of the sub-committees as confirmed at the second Conference were laid before a meeting of the Allahabad University on March 12, 1920, and it was decided to appoint a sub-committee to consider them and report to the Senate.

