Lucknow University admissions 2019: Lucknow University has started accepting the applications for admission to various postgraduate, undergraduate, and PhD level courses. Candidates can apply to the various courses through the available official website lkouniv.ac.in. The last date for the submission without the late fee through the online procedure is April 20 2019.
Procedures regarding the Lucknow University 2019 admission process:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University www.lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: Select the type of programme on the homepage you wish to apply for
Step3: New tab opens with the pop of Click on apply online
Step 4: According to given instruction click on ‘I agree’ and proceed’
Step 5: Complete all the necessary details required to be filled in the form
Step 6: Use the registered id to log-in
Step 7: After completing, the necessary details upload the image
Step 8: At last make the payment.
The important dates for the admission in Lucknow University 2019:
Step 1: For the undergraduate courses examination will be conducted from April 25 to May 1 2019
Step 2: For the postgraduates courses examination will be conducted from May 8 to May 15 2019
Documents required for the admission is
Step1: Proper caste certificate
Step 2: Proper Income certificate
Step 3: Signature
Step 4: Photograph
Application fee structure:
Undergraduate courses :
For the general category Rs 800
For the ST/SC category Rs 400
Postgraduate courses
For the general category Rs 1000
For the ST/SC category Rs 500
The concept of starting University at Lucknow was first introduced by Raja Sir Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan. In The Pioneer a column with an article was encouraged by Khan Bahadur of K.C.I.E. regarding the foundation of a University at Lucknow. Later on Sir Harcourt Butler, K.C.S.I., K.C.I.E, was appointed as Lieutenant-Governor of the United Provinces. University was constituted with a court in March 1921. In front of the Chancellor presided the first meeting was held on March 21, 1921. After the court was set up the University came up with other councils such as the Executive Council, the Academic Council, and Faculties in August and September 1921. The solutions of the first Conference together with the recommendations of the sub-committees as confirmed at the second Conference were laid before a meeting of the Allahabad University on March 12, 1920, and it was decided to appoint a sub-committee to consider them and report to the Senate.
Leave a Reply