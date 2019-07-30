Lucknow University recruitment 2019: Lucknow University has taken out 5 vacancies for the post of Research Associate and Field Investigator. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the mode of walk-in-interview which is scheduled on August 5 at the Economics department of Lucknow University.

Lucknow University recruitment 2019: The University of Lucknow has invited application for the post of Research Associate and Field Investigator. The candidates who are eligible for the post can apply for the post by walk-in-interview which will be conducted on August 5, 2019, in the Economics Department of Lucknow University.

The candidates who are interested in the available post should note the walk-in-interview date which is 5 August 2019. It should be noted that candidates are instructed not to apply through online mode but are allowed to mail their resume to roli219@gmail.com. The university has a vacancy of 5 posts which includes 1 post for Research Associate and 4 Posts for Field Investigator.

The interested candidates can read the detailed information from the official website of Lucknow university which is lkouniv.ac.in. The candidates are requested to follow the instructions mentioned on the official website and to appear for the walk-in interview candidates should go to P.G. Block, Economics Department at the University of Lucknow. Before going to the asked venue candidates can confirm the time and venue by emailing your resume on roli219@gmail.com.

The eligibility criteria for both the posts Research Associate and Field Investigator are-

Research Associate should be Ph.D./M.Phil./Post Graduate Degree in Economics or Business Economics and Social Science from a renowned university and Field Investigator should be a Post Graduate in Economics or Business Economics and Social Science.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App