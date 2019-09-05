Lucknow University Recruitment 2019: Lucknow University has issued a notification for vacancies for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Data Operator (UP Forest Department). Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts before September 19.

Lucknow University has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Data Operator (UP Forest Department). Interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through the Offline mode on or before the last date i.e. September 19, 2019.

Details of Lucknow University vacancies for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Data Operator:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 2 Posts

Data Operator: 1 Post

Candidates are advised to visit the official website- www.lkouniv.ac.in once before applying for the post to learn about what is required to apply for the post.

Eligibility criteria to apply for Lucknow University Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Postgraduate degree in Zoology or allied science and candidates with NET qualified (additionally) will be given the preference.

How to apply for Junior Research Fellow and Data Operator (UP Forest Department) posts?

Candidates who are eligible and fit in the bill can apply for Junior Research Fellow and Data Operator (UP Forest Department) posts in Lucknow University Recruitment 2019 through offline mode to the principal investigator of the University by sending your updated CV attached with attested copies of your degree/certificates as required by the post or email within 15 days from the release of notification. The shortlisted candidates will be informed further for the interview by phone or email. No TA/DA will be paid to the shortlisted candidates for attending the interview, states the notification.

About Lucknow University

The University aims to become a University run by values integrated with wide cultures, to promote social, economic and spiritual advancement for an equal and egalitarian society. For more, visit the official website of the university.

