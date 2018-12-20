MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Timetable 2019: The date sheet or timetable of Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations to be held next year has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board on its official website. Students can download the same by logging into - mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Timetable 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has published the datesheet of Class 10 and Class 12 final Examinations to be held next year on its official website. All the students who are appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Board examinations in the upcoming year can check the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board i.e. – mpbse.nic.in.

Moreover, as per the notification released on the official website of the Board, the examination of Class10 will be starting from March 1, 2019 while that of the Intermediate or Class 10 examinations will start from March 2, 2019. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board had declared the 10th and 12th class board exam results 2018 on May 14.

Students can follow these steps to download the MP Class 10, 12 Exam datesheet 2019:

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) – mpbse.nic.in

Students will be directed to the homepage

Now, search for the Datesheet or timetable link on the page

Click on the link that reads, “HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY/HIGHER SECONDARY (VOCATIONAL)/DEAF DUMP/PHYSICAL/DPSE CERTIFICATE EXAM 2019”

Students will be directed to a PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the Class 10, 12 Exam datesheet / timetable 2019 from the official website: http://mpbse.nic.in/TTable-2019.pdf

