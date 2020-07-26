Madhya Pradesh class 12 board results are likely to go live tomorrow at 3 p.m. Students can check and even download their result using their mobile phones. Find how and when you can access your results using your mobile phones.

Madhya Pradesh 12th Board result can be checked directly on the mobile phone. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to release the result of class 12 for the year 2020 on its official website mpbse.nic.in on July 27. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the result for MPBSE 12th 2020 will not be released on the noticeboards. Students can check their results using their mobile phones on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board.

As per the sources, the result will be announced at around 3 p.m. on July 27, i.e., tomorrow. This year other than the website, students will be able to check their MPBSE 12th Result 2020 through a mobile application. These alternative methods are usually given as when the result goes live, almost all the students start checking the result at the same time, which results in the crashing of the website.

Steps to check MPBSE 12th Result 2020 on mobile phone at mpbse.nic.in:

Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board on your mobile phone, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Click on the link that reads MP Board 12th Result 2020. A Login window will appear. Key in your Login credentials that are mentioned on your admit card. Click/Tap on the Submit button. Your MPBSE 12th Result 2020 will appear before you. Download/Print your result for future reference.

Check MPBSE 12th Result 2020 on Mobile App:

This year the board of Madhya Pradesh has also allowed some mobile applications to host MPBSE 12th result 2020. In order to get your result through these apps on your mobile phone, you must download one of the given apps:

MPBSE Mobile App

MP Mobile App

Fastresults App

Using these apps is really easy. You just have to install these apps and signup using your admit card information. Once you Login, these apps will display your MPBSE 12th Result 2020.

