Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge admit card released: The admit cards or Hall ticket for the Civil judge main exam has been released by the Madhya Pradesh High court. The MP high court has released the hall tickets on its official website, mphc.gov.in. The candidates who have clearly passed the MP judicial service examination are now eligible to appear for the civil judge main Examination. A total number of 1,086 have cleared the preliminary exam. The written examination of the mains will be held on April 26 and 27, 2019. The qualified candidates who are appearing for the main exams are required to carry the admit card or hall ticket along with them.

Steps to download MP high court Civil judge Admit Card:

Step 1: visit the official website of MP high court, mphc.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the recruitment tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Tap the link saying admit card civil judge.

Step 5: Enter the application number, date of birth.

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it with you for future reference.

The candidates who will not carry the admit cards with them to the examination centre will be strictly prohibited to enter the exam hall.

Important Dates:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Civil judge 2 mains Examination will be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2019

About Madhya Pradesh High Court:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was established on November 1, 1956. Earlier the state of Madhya Pradesh was covered under the Nagpur High Court. It is situated in Jabalpur. The court has a judge strength of 53. The present chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court is Sanjay Kumar Seth.

