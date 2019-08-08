Madhya Pradesh Board has announced the result of Supplementary examination 2019 for the class 12 and class 10. Candidates who appeared for the test in July can now check the result on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board has declared the results of class 10 and class 12 supplementary examination on August 6, 2019. Students who appeared in July for the Supplementary examinations 2019 can now check the results. Candidates can go on the official websites of mpbse.nic.in to check the results. For easy accessibility, the candidate can use the direct links given below to check Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 results. The result has been declared earlier so that the students who pass the exam can take admissions for higher studies in the same year.

Follow the steps to download the result:

step 1. Visit the official website of the mpbse.nic.in. Or refers to the direct link given below.

step 2. Click on the result flashing on the home screen.

step 3. It will take you to the new window.

step 4. Enter your nine-digit roll number in the given box.

step 5. Then, enter the eight-digit application number.

step 6. Click on Find Result.

step 7. Check result

Here are the direct links for the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 12 and Class 10.

MPBSE class 10 result

MBBSE class 12 result

Madhya Pradesh Board had declared the result of class 12 and class 10 on May 15, 2019. Approximately, 11.3 Lakh students had appeared for class 12 examination and 7.2 lakh students of class 10 out of which 36.14 reappeared in the Supplementary examination 2019 in July 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App