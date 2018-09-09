MPBSE D.El.Ed Result 2018: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for D.El.Ed June exam on the official website of the Board. The D.El.Ed examination was held this year for candidates aspiring to become a teacher in schools at the primary or secondary level.
According to reports results for both first and second year of the teacher’s course have been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the official website and download the D.El.Ed results from the same. The results are available at mpsc.mp.nic.in.
Candidates can check the following steps to download the MPBSE D.El.Ed Result 2018:
- Visit the official website of the Board – mpsc.mp.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in
- Search for the link, ‘Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) – IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018’ or ‘Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) – Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018’ whichever relevant to you
- After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page
- Now, enter the roll number and submit
- Your MPBSE D.El.Ed result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
Moreover, the candidates are advised to go through the result sheet and check his/her personal details carefully. As per the official website, the results published on the website is just for immediate information to the candidates. Meanwhile, the marksheets of the result will be issued for the candidates by the Board soon.
