Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai Recruitment 2019: Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before August 16, 2019.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of application – August 16, 2019
Last date of submission of the print copy of application – August 23, 2019
Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai Vacancy Details:
Manager (Instrumentation) – 01 Post
Deputy Manager (Liason Officer) – 01 Post
Junior Fireman – 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Manager and Other Jobs:
Educational Qualification
- Manger (Instrumentation) – B.E/ B.Tech. Degree with 15 years of work experience in the process industry. Knowledge in the tendering process is preferable.
- Deputy Manager (Liason Officer ) – Post Graduate or MBA (Full Time) degree with 09 years in Government Department/ PSU/ Private Companies.
- Junior Fireman – SSLC or Fireman Certificate Course from NFSC.
Age Limit:
Manager – 36 to 45 years
Deputy Manager (Liason Officer) – 30 to 40 years
Junior Fireman – 25 to 30 years
How to Apply:
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online format and send their finally submitted online application form to General Manager (Personnel & Administration), Madras Fertilizers Limited, Manali, Chennai. The candidates need to send their application form on or before August 23, 2019.
Madras Fertilizers Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking company in India under the administrative control of the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer.
The Company was incorporated in December 1966 as a joint venture between GOI and AMOCO India Corporation of USA. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of ammonia, urea and complex fertilizers at Manali, Chennai.