Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai Recruitment 2019: Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai has issued notification for the recruitment to the posts of Manager and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online on or before August 16, 2019.

Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai Recruitment 2019: Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before August 16, 2019.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of application – August 16, 2019

Last date of submission of the print copy of application – August 23, 2019

Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai Vacancy Details:

Manager (Instrumentation) – 01 Post

Deputy Manager (Liason Officer) – 01 Post

Junior Fireman – 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Manager and Other Jobs:

Educational Qualification

Manger (Instrumentation) – B.E/ B.Tech. Degree with 15 years of work experience in the process industry. Knowledge in the tendering process is preferable.

Deputy Manager (Liason Officer ) – Post Graduate or MBA (Full Time) degree with 09 years in Government Department/ PSU/ Private Companies.

Junior Fireman – SSLC or Fireman Certificate Course from NFSC.

Age Limit:

Manager – 36 to 45 years

Deputy Manager (Liason Officer) – 30 to 40 years

Junior Fireman – 25 to 30 years

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online format and send their finally submitted online application form to General Manager (Personnel & Administration), Madras Fertilizers Limited, Manali, Chennai. The candidates need to send their application form on or before August 23, 2019.

Madras Fertilizers Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking company in India under the administrative control of the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer.

The Company was incorporated in December 1966 as a joint venture between GOI and AMOCO India Corporation of USA. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of ammonia, urea and complex fertilizers at Manali, Chennai.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App