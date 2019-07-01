Madras High Court has started the online application process for the recruitment of several vacancies including Assistant, Reader/Examiner, Xerox Operator, Computer Operator, and Typist. The last date for the online application process is August 2, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @hcmadras.tn.nic.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Fill up the important details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the documents

6. Take the printout for the future reference

A total of 573 vacancies are available in the Madras High Court. For which the candidates need to check the official website for the above posts.

Vacancy details:

Assistant -119 Posts

Reader/Examiner – 142 Posts

Xerox Operator – 7 Posts

Computer Operator – 76 Posts

Typist – 229 Posts

For the post of Assistant, candidates should have completed graduation. For Reader/Examiner, candidates should have a bachelors degree in any discipline. For the Xerox Operator, Candidate must have a degree in any discipline.

For Typist, the candidate must have passed the typewriting test in Tamil and English. They should have passed the course in the computer on office automation also.

The High Court of Madras will select the candidates on the basis of written test, skill test and later oral test. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview after which the final list will be published on the official website. Candidates have been advised to check the website regularly for the latest information. The admit cards for the written test will be released after August 2, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode only.

