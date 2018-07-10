Following the error in translation of 49 questions in the Tamil version of NEET 2018 examination, the Madras High Cout on Tuesday asked the CBSE to award 196 grace marks out of 720 to the students who have written the medical entrance exam in Tamil. The court has also ordered the board to issue a new merit list within two weeks.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidates who appeared for the NEET 2018 examination for medical admission were relieved after the Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to award 196 marks to the candidates who took the Tamil version of the examination. The decision came following the reports that around 49 questions were translated wrong in the examination. Following the errors in the exam, the CPI(M) leader TK Rangarajan filed a PIL seeking 196 grace marks for students who took the Tamil version of NEET 2018. The court has further asked the board to release a new rank list within two weeks. The counselling has been suspended till the new merit list will be issued.

