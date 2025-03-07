Home
Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University will release the November 2024 UG, PG exam results today. Students can check their scores at unom.ac.in once the results go live.

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now


The University of Madras (UNOM) has officially released the results for the November 2024 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams. Students who appeared for courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB, and other professional programs can now access their results online.

How to Check Madras University Result 2025?

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website – unom.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘UG / PG / Professional Result’ link.
  3. Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.
  4. View and download the result PDF for future reference.

Note: Due to heavy traffic, the university website may experience temporary downtime. Students are advised to check back later if they face any issues.

Madras University Marksheet Details

The official mark sheet will be available soon and will include the following details:

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks & Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code & Name
  • Result Status
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Revaluation and Re-totaling Process

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet.

For UG candidates, the option for re-totaling is also available from March 10 to 14, 2025. The application must be submitted along with a demand draft (DD) of Rs 300 per subject.

Who Can Apply for Revaluation?

  • UG students admitted from the academic year 2022-2023.
  • PG/Professional course students admitted from the academic year 2023-2024.

Applications for revaluation must be submitted through the respective colleges between March 10 and March 14, 2025.

About Madras University

Founded in 1857, the University of Madras is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious universities. Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, it was established during British rule under an act of the Legislative Council of India. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and continues to be a key institution for higher education.

Students are advised to keep a copy of their results for future reference and stay updated on university notifications regarding mark sheets and further procedures.

