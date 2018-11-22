After Anna University, Madras University has cancelled its examinations on Thursday due to cyclone Gaja. Authorities of both the universities took the step after the local MeT Department predicted that the area will be hit by heavy rains. The Madras University has also announced that the new dates for examination will be announced soon.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja, the Madras University cancelled its examinations that were scheduled to be held today (Thursday). Earlier, Anna University had taken similar steps. Authorities of both the universities took the step after the local MeT Department predicted that the area will be hit by heavy rains. The Madras University has also announced that the new dates for examination will be declared soon.

According to reports, Chennai collector A Shanmugasundaram declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Chennai today as the India Meteorological Department said that skies will be cloudy for the next 24 hours.

Following the trail of destruction left by cyclone Gaja, the state government is now taking all precautions. Seeing what trauma Kerala flood brought into everyone’s life, the government is trying its best to prevent harmful consequences. Many universities in Tamil Nadu also cancelled or postponed their examinations because of cyclone Gaja. While there are many precautionary measures taken by the government and authorities, the people should also remain alert to avoid severe damage.

