The Undergraduate and Post-Graduate’s re-totalling results for the degree examination of the Madras University has been announced today, i.e. on September 3, 2018. The exam was held in the month of April. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official websites, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Earlier, the university declared the UG/ PG result in the month of June.

The examination of the subjects like Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations of the Madras University were held on April 10.

However, one subject the Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations began on April 11.

Before you check the results, you need to go through some steps to know your scores of the Madras University for UG PG re-totalling results.

In the beginning, you need to log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in.

After this, on page top, click on ‘Provisional degree certificate- April 2018’ and in the provided field, enter your registration number to click on the option ‘Get marks’.

Then your marks will be displayed on the screen and download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The University of Madras was established in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India in the year 1857. It is one of the oldest and premier universities in India.

The Public Petition dated 11-11-1839 initiated the establishment of Madras University. In January 1840, the university was incorporated by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the tenure of President George Norton.

