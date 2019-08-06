Madras University re-evaluation result 2019: The University of Madaras likely to announce the re-evaluation result 2019 soon. Its advice to those candidates who had appeared in the re-evaluation exam, that to keep a track on the official website of Madaras University or click on the link to visit directly.

Candidates must know that UNOM for UG PG exams were held in the month of April 2019 and was declared late at night on 27 June 2019. in order to access the result candidates needs to fill the credentials like examination roll number, date of birth, security code and some other information. The details are already mentioned in the students admit card so therefore are advised to keep their admit cards during the result checking process.

Follow the steps to check the Madras University Re-evaluation results 2019 online

Step 1: Click on the link @unom.ac.in

Step 2: on the homepage, click on the floating generated link

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Candidates must input the credentials like, roll number, captcha, exam number

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: the result will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download the result or Take a hard copy of it for future references.

The University of Madras was established in 1857 and incorporated by an act of the Legislative Council of India. Currently, the university offers more than 233 courses by 87 academic departments which are grouped under 19 schools. The university got 5 stars by The National Assessment and Accreditation Council with the status of ‘University with Potential for Excellence’ by the University Grants Commission.

