Madras University result 2017: The results of the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and professional courses exams will be announced today on the official website. The undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses were conducted in the month of November 2017. Here are the steps to check the result online.

The University of Madras will announce the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester exam results today which were conducted in November 2017. Candidates who have appeared for UG and PG November 2017 exams can check their results on the official website of Madras University unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the exam are allowed to apply for revaluation which will start from February 2, 2018 and continue till February 8, 2018. This important information was released by Professor Rama Senunawasan yesterday who is the Registrar of Madras University.

These undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses were conducted in November 2017. The students who have appeared for the UG and PG November examination and wish to check their results can easily check the result online. Here’s how to check Madras University’s UG and PG exam results 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Click on the result link: UG result/PG result, which will be available once the results are declared.

Step 4: Enter your required details in the fields provided.

Step 5: View and Download your results and keep a print out for further reference.