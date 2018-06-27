Madras University UG-PG Results 2018: The University of Madras has released the results of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website yesterday, June 26, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for either of the courses can now download their results from the website unomac.in or egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Madras University UG-PG results 2018: The results for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been released by the University of Madras yesterday, June 26, 2018. Students who had appeared in the examination for the academic year 2017-18 can check the official website of the varsity as the results have been published and are now available for students to download at egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on other websites such as unomac.in and ideunom.ac.in. According to reports, the varsity had conducted the final examinations for Bachelor of Sciences (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) during the month of April this year.

Moreover, the University recently closed the registration process for Postgraduate and M.Phil courses. students who are willing to take admissions in the PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses in the varsity should note that the last date to apply for admission is July 31, 2018.

These are the steps to check and download UG/PG results:

Visit the official website of Madras University, egovernance.unom.ac.in On the homepage, search for the link ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2017’ On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page Enter your registration number in the provided field Now click on the tab ‘Get marks’ Your scores/marks will appear on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference if necessary

To check results directly click here: http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/

