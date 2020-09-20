Magadh University: University is likely to release the results of B.Ed anytime soon now @www.magadhuniversity.ac.in. Here are all the details about the same.

The results for Magadh University B.Ed Exam 2020 might be released shortly. As such, candidates who sat for the exam are advised to keep visiting the official website for any new updates regarding the Magadh University B.Ed Exam or its results.

The precise date and time of the results have not been revealed by the University but they are expected soon, before the end of September. Students will need to fill in their roll number and the subject they chose to see their results on the website once they are uploaded. The results will only be uploaded online and cannot be viewed by some other method. The results can be downloaded as a PDF for improved accessibility.

The results will also entail within them certain information such as the name of the exams, students’ name, each student’s individual roll number, registration number, name of subjects and marks. Students may also print their results and keep the print-outs for future reference.

Follow the given steps to check your Magadh University B.Ed Exam 2020 Result:

Go to Magadh University’s online portal, www.magadhuniversity.ac.in. Open the hyperlink on the landing page for viewing the results Select your course from the drop-down menu. Type in your B.Ed Roll Rumber to Login and access your result. Your results will be displayed in the form of a Merit List. Download and print it for future reference.

