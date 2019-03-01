MAH CET 2019 Admit Card: The Maharashtra Master in Business Administration Common Entrance Test hall tickets have been released on Friday on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The interested candidates are requested to download the admit card from the official website. The examination will be conducted from March 09, March 10, 2019 for the admission.

MAH CET 2019 Admit Card: The admit cards for the Maharashtra Master in Business Administration Common Entrance Test or MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 has been released on Friday, March 1, on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The examination will be conducted in Maharashtra on March 09, 10 March, 2019 for the admission to the first year of a full-time postgraduate degree in MBA/MMS courses. The MAH CET examination will be held across 36 cities in Maharashtra and 13 cities outside the state. It is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra. It will be conducted in the online mode in multiple sessions.

The duration of the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of the examination is English. There will be multiple choice of questions. Out of the five answers a question, only one is the correct answer.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘MAH MBA CET admit card’

Step 3: Fill the required details such as registration ID/enrolment number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on tab submit

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card for future use.

The candidates can apply through 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra upon clearing this exam, including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and others.

Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 3-year Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks from a university recognised by the UGC/AIU. For reserved and disable category, an aggregate of 45% is required. Students of final year are also eligible to apply.

