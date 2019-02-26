MAH-CET 2019: Maharashtra has begun the application process for State Common Entrance Test Cell, for admission to M.ED. program for the academic year 2019-20. Candidates can download forms online from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The last date to complete all application procedures is March 26, 2019. Students are advised to take a print out of their CET application forms and CET fee receipt after completing the application process through the online portal. The last date for submission of the filled up Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2019 application form is April 11, 2019.

CET examination question paper will consist of 100 questions with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be 20 questions from each of the following sections: Educational Philosophy and Educational Sociology, Educational Psychology, Educational Evaluation and Education Statistics, School Administration and Management, and Information and Communication Technology and Research Aptitude.

MAH-CET 2019: How to apply for M.Ed?

Step 1: Go to the official website for ET CELL, Maharashtra: http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Click on the link given for MAH.M.ED. CET-2019.

Step 3: Click on the New Registration button.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to complete the registration formalities.

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit the application form.

According to the updates on the official website, the hall tickets for MAH M.ED. CET 2019 exam will be issued on May 15 onwards and candidates will be able to download the same through the official portal. MAH-CET 2019 entrance result will be declared on June 11, 2019.

