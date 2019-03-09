MAH CET Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for MCA admission has been released on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply on the official website to download the admit card through the same. In the examination, it is necessary for the candidates to download the hall ticket.

MAH CET 2019 admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the login credentials- registration number, password and captcha on the homepage

Step 3: Admit card will appear

Step 3: Check and take out a print out. Save it for future use

The CET examination will be conducted on March 23.

MAH MCA CET 2019 admit card: Important documents to carry to examination hall

In the examination, It is necessary for the candidates to download the hall ticket along with the original of valid photo identity (bearing reasonably the same name as it appears on the Hall Ticket) such as

1. PAN card

2. Passport

3. Driving licence

4. Voter’s card

5. Bank passbook with photograph

6. Photo identity proof letterhead gazetted officer on official letterhead along with a photograph

7. Photo identity proof

8. Aadhaar card

9. E-Aadhar card with a photograph

MAH CET 2019 for admission to MBA/MMS courses in 300+ Maharashtra MBA colleges is to be held on March 9 & 10, 2019 as an online computer based exam of 2½ hours (150 minutes) duration. This examination consists of 200 questions in MCQ format. There will be no negative marking in the DTE MAH MBA/MMS CET 2019 entrance exam.

