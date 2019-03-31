The results for MAH MBA/MMS CET have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra (DTE MAH). The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of the exam -- cetcell.mahcet.org.

The MBA CET exam was held on March 9. The two and a half hours exam was conducted in online mode in various sessions.

Click here to directly download the results for MAH MBA/MMS CET. The Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra conducts the exam for admission to two years full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered at various management colleges across the state. `

Step by step guide to download MAH MBA CET 2019 result:

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, you will find the result link, click on it Now you will be redirected to a new page Enter your registration number, date of birth, security code and login Your results will be displayed on your screen Download the results and take a print out of the same for the future purpose

