MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM). Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website of MAHADISCOM.i.e.mahadiscom.in.

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Admit Card 2019: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has declared the admit card or the hall ticket for the recruitment of Upkendra Sahayyak Exam 2019. A total of 2000 Posts have been notified through this recruitment drive.

All those interested candidates those who have registered themselves for the Upkendra Sahayyak Exam 2019 can download the hall ticket till 25 August 2019. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 25 August 2019 at various exam centres. Here are the steps to download the admit card

Steps to download MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHADISCOM.i.e.mahadiscom.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Admit Card 2019.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, roll number, Name

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must note its mandatory for them to download the hall ticket as they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayyak Exam Pattern

The online, CBT based examination will have multiple choice questions from Technical Competency, General Awareness and Basic Arithmetic. Total time allotted top the candidates to solve the question paper is 150 minutes and the questions would be asked English and Marathi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App