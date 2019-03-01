Students and teachers have been prohibited to use mobile phones inside examination centres, flying squads have been stationed too followed by background verification to prevent any discrepancies in the examination process. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has undertaken security measure to avoid cheating and paper leaks

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations, Maharashtra start today with over 3.83 lakh students sitting for the exam. Among various subject categories, around 1.32 lakh students will be sitting for the Marathi language paper which is from 11 am to 2 pm. For Hindi paper, around 33,245 students will be appearing for the exam and 23, 207 students for Urdu. Other language papers comprise Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Sindhi. The examination will be conducted across 999 examination centres in Mumbai.

Students and teachers have been prohibited to use mobile phones inside examination centres, flying squads have been stationed too followed by background verification to prevent any discrepancies in the examination process. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has undertaken security measures to avoid cheating and paper leaks. Sharad Khandagale, MSBSHSE secretary said that students, teacher, and non-teaching staff will not be allowed to use mobile phones inside examination centres. Background verification too has been done to keep a check on discrepancies.

The SSC board this year will have both the old and new pattern question papers. Over 59,245 will appear for the old course. Helpline numbers are available as well, between 9 am to 7 pm students can call the service for assistance related to examinations. The MSBSHE which is the governing body of the Maharashtra Board will conduct the class 10th exams from March 1 to March 22, 2019. The exams will be held in two shifts i.e. morning and evening. The candidates are required to appear in the exam as per their choice of subjects.

