Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary result 2019 is likely to be announced today. Examination of the same was conducted in Jul. Scroll down to check the direct link, time of result announcement, and official website.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary result 2019 will be announced today. The Maharashtra 10th supplementary result will be declared on the official website of the board that is mahresult .nic.in. The result will be announced today in the afternoon. The supplementary exam for class 10 students was conducted in July. The board has already released the HSC supplementary result of 2019. In the 12th Supplementary exam, 23 percent of students passed.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Time of result announcement

According to the notice released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the result for the SSC supplementary exam will be declared today at 1:00 pm.

Maharashtra 10th Supplementary Result 2019: Get the direct link below

Aspirants can check the result on the official website of the Maharashtra board that is mahresult.nic.in or by clicking on this direct link, aspirants can be redirected to the official result website.

Apart from the official websites, the result may also be available on some private result hosting websites. Aspirants should, however, prefer to check their result from the official website only as it is credible and safe.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check the result



Step 1: Visit the official result website of Maharashtra board that is mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra SSC July exam result link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name correctly as entered during the registration.

Step 4: Click submit and view your result.

