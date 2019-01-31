The MH CET LLB application forms have been released and interested candidates need to register themselves on its official website

Application forms for the 5-year MH CET LLB have been released. Aspiring candidates can access the application forms by registering themselves online on the official website. Initially, the forms were announced to be released on January 1, 2019, however, following a delay, the forms were made available online on January 28, 2019. The last date to fill the forms is March 11, 2019.

The exam will be on April 21, 2019, and the results are expected to be announced on May 13, 2019. The State Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra Government will be conducting the entrance and mode of examination will be online. For more details regarding application fee and form, candidates can refer to the given instructions.

On application forms, follow the following procedure:

Go to the official site Enter your basic details to register for MH CET 5-year LLB Click on the activation link sent to your email id to confirm your registration Enter your Log-In credentials Fill the application form Upload your photograph and signature Pay your application fee online Click submit and finish the application process

