Maharashtra Bank SO Recruitment 2019: The online application process for Specialist Officer vacancies will close soon on bankofmaharashtra.in. Interested candidates need to submit their applications before the last date mentioned below.

Maharashtra Bank SO Recruitment 2019: The Bank of Maharashtra had released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates to Specialist Officer posts through its official website. All the interested candidates are advised to submit their applications through the official website. According to the notification, the Bank is conducting this recruitment drive for the posts of Law Officer, Security Officer, Manager Costing, Fire Officer, Information System Auditor and, Economist.

The application process had been opened on August 05, 2019 and as per the reports, the last date to fill up the online application form has been scheduled for August 19, 2019.

Maharashtra Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Important Date

The online application process starts from – August 05, 2019

Last Date for submission of Application for the above-mentioned posts – August 19, 2019

Maharashtra Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Number of vacant posts – 46

Law Officer – 25

Security Officer – 12

Fire Officer – 1

Manager Costing – 1

Economist – 2

Information System Auditor – 5

Candidates who wish to apply must note that they need to fulfil the Maharashtra Bank SO Eligibility Criteria for being eligible for the post. The detailed notification of the recruitment is now available on the official website of Bank of Maharashtra. Candidates need to log into the official website of the Bank and download the notice by following the instructions given below.

How to download the Notification?

Log into the official website of the Bank

Click on the notification link under the recruitment or career option

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Now, download the notification and take a print out for reference

Start applying with the help of the instructions available on the notification

