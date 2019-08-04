Maharashtra Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Bank of Maharashtra for Law Officer, Security Officer, Fire Officer, Manager Costing, Economist and Information System Auditor. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website August 05 to August 19, 2019.

There are a total number of 46 posts.

1. Law Officer Scale 2 – 25 Posts

2. Security Officer Scale 2 – 12 Posts

3. Fire Officer Scale 2 – 1 Post

4. Manager Costing Scale 2 – 1 Post

5. Economist Scale 2 – 1 Post

6. Economist Scale 4 – 1 Post

7. Information System Auditor Scale 3 – 5 Posts

Eligibility criteria

A person with Law Officer Scale 2 with the Bachelor’s degree in law recognised by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 55 percent of marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

For SC/ST and PWD candidates, minimum required marks shall be 50 per cent in Bachelor’s Degree in Law in the aggregate of all semesters/years. At least five years’ experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer

Security Officer Scale 2 – Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from recognised University and minimum 5 years of service in the Armed Forces / Paramilitary Forces as a Commissioned Officer OR equivalent in the rank of Captain OR above.

Fire Officer Scale 2 – A graduate with either BE (Fire) from NFSC OR grade 1 from India / UK OR Station Officers Course from NFSC OR Sub Officer Course from NFSC OR Graduate BE (Fire) from University Grants Commission (UGC) affiliated Universities. Three years of experience is required in case whoever had done Station Officers Course from NFSC.

A 5 years of experience is required in case the candidate has done Sub Officer Course from NFSC.

Manager Costing Scale 2 – ICWA / M.A. (Economics) and 2 years post qualification experience in Banks/Financial Institutions as Economist.

Economist Scale 2- Candidate must hold a Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognised University and 2 years post qualification experience in Banks/Financial Institutions as Economist.

It would be desirable for the candidate whose article are published in ‘Peer reviewed or referred’ Journals / Newspapers of national and international repute.

Economist Scale 4 – The candidate must be M.A. (Economics) from a recognized University and 6 years’ experience in Banks / Financial Institutions as Economist

Information System Auditor Scale 3 – B.Tech / B.E. in Computer Science / IT / MCA / MCS / M.Sc. (Electronics / Comp.Science) with Minimum 55% marks in Aggregate. OR Chartered Accountant (CA) with minimum 55 percent marks in aggregate. Should have conducted Information System Audit of Systems such as Core Banking Solution, EFT Switch, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, DC/DR Sites including Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing etc. in at least one Commercial Bank / Public Sector Organization / Statutory Body during the last 3 years. 2) Should have minimum 3 years’ experience for conducting Information Systems (IS) Audit including VA & PT.

The eligible candidates can apply for the post through Bank of Maharashtra official website from 05 August to 19 August 2019.

