Maharashtra Board 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has started the online application process for Class XII and X board exams.

Maharashtra Board 2020: The online application form for Maharashtra Class XII and X board exams has started by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE. All those students who will appear in the Maharashtra Board examination in 2020 can fill their application form. Candidates can visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Students those who are studying in schools and colleges which is affiliated to the Maharashtra board can visit the official website, mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and can register themselves.

However, as per the notification released by the board, the link is presently non-available and will be available from October 3, 2019. The link will be activated until October 23, 2019. Students who belong to the arts, commerce, and science stream, the application form is available for them. apart from that all those students those who belong to the vocational stream, for them the application form is available between October 24 to October 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges affiliated with the board will have to deposit their registration money of students between November 1 and November 18.

Maharashtra Board 2020: How to fill the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link for SC application form and HSC application form

Step 3: A new PDF file will open

Step 4: Download the form, fill the details carefully and submit.

As per the reports, the MSBSHSE will not issue the mock papers before exams this year. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune is the independent body which was founded on 1 January 1966.

