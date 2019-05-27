Maharashtra Board likely to declare HSC Result 2019 tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in: MSBSHSE is expected to declare the HSC results on Tuesday on the official website of the Board at mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board had conducted HSC exams were from February 21 to March 20, 2019. A

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is highly expected to release the HSC results on Tuesday on the official website of the Board at mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board had conducted HSC exams were from February 21 to March 20, 2019. Around 14.19 lakh students had registered for the examination among which 8,42,919 are boys and 6,48,151 girls, reports said.

The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 will be declared in a press conference after that same will be made available on the official website of the Board. Students are advised to keep a track n the official website of the Board and not to give ear to rumours. After the announcement of results, students need to visit their respective schools where they can collect the marks sheets.

Check steps to download Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website of Board at mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on HSC Examination Result 2019 on the homepage.

3. You will be taken to a new page.

4. Enter your credentials.

5. You need to click on view result option.

6. Maharashtra HSC results 2019 will appear on the screen.

7. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The results will be also made available on the websites mentioned below:

maharashtraeducation.com

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

indiaresult.com

Annually, MSBSHE conducts the HSC Class 12 exams for the students of Maharashtra. The Board comprises of nine divisions with their offices located in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Ratnagiri and Latur.

In 2018, the Maharashtra HSC students had registered a pass percentage of 88.42 per cent. As many as 14,18,645 students had appeared in the examination.

