The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education declares the Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra SSC Result 2018, MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 today, June 8. The Maharashtra Board SSC results 2018, SSC Result 2018, Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 will be released on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra class 10 examination were conducted from March 1 to March 24 for the year 2017-18. As per MSBSHSE Board reports, over 17,51,353 students appeared for the examination this year. Candidates are requested to check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 on maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Candidates who appeared for the MSBSHSE SSC examination can follow the given below steps to check their results. Before searching for the result make sure you carry all the personal details related to Maharashtra SSC examination 2018.

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the link that says Maharashtra SSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Board Result 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2018, Maharashtra Board 10th result 2018.

Step 4: Candidates can enter their following details that include roll number.

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra Board Result 2018.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for future reference.

In 2017, 17,64,536 out of 15,05,906 students were declared passed in MSBSHSE SSC 2017 examination. This year, in 2018, over 17,51,353 students registered for the Maharashtra Class 10th examination.

