Maharashtra board exam date 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has shared the full-fledged schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Examinations 2019. The students may check the timetable from MSBSHSE’s official website @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the HSC examination will commence from February 21 and conclude on March 20, 2019. While the SSC examination will start from March 1 and end on March 22, 2019.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to forward the timetable to the schools across the state soon, which will be later forwarded to students. The board has given 15 days time period to raise any objections related to the exam timetable. From this year, the MSBSHSE has issued a separate timetable for the students who are reappearing in the exam, according to the old course. The reports suggest that around 14 lakh students for HSC and 17 lakh applicants for SSC are expected to attempt the MSBSHSE main examination. While 6 lakh repeaters are expected to give HSC and SSC exam.

The candidates are advised to check the official website of MSBSHSE for more details. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the timetable for the Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Examinations 2019.

Here are the steps to check MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examination 2019 timetable:

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE— mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on the link that reads MSBSHSE HSC and SSC timetable.

Read the notification carefully and note down the important dates.

save the file for future reference.

