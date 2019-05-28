Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2019, MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, examresults.net: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally announced the results for HSC or class 12 exams on May 28. As the result have been declared, the students can directly download their scorecards from the official website.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally announced the results for HSC or class 12 exams on May 28. As the result have been declared, the students can directly download their scorecards from the official website. The candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC or Class 12 examinations can check the results at the third-party websites too. Some of the third-party websites to refer to are:

To save you from the chaos, we have listed the easy and simple steps to check your results directly from the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Take a look!

1. Go on the official website maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in

2. Find and click on the link that says ‘download result’

3. Provide the required credentials like registration number, roll number

4. Scorecard will flash on your screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out of it for further use.

The students should note that the least passing marks are 35 per cent and the students also have to score at least 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

The pass percentage of Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC or Class 12 examinations:

The overall pass percentage has touched 88.41% and the Konkan area has scored the highest pass percentage of 94.85 amongst all nine divisions. The pass percentage also shows that out of the 210 subjects for which students appeared, 56 subjects have 100 per cent results. Girls have once again outperformed guys and got the higher pass percentage.

Here’s the stream wise pass percentage:

Science pass percentage: 95.85

Commerce pass percentage: 89.50

MCVC pass percentage: 82.18

Since the time results have been announced, social media is full of reactions from students. Take a look at what the students have to say about it!

Dear #hsc students, Please don't take tension and worry about your percentage. When you apply for a job or campus interview no one is going to ask u about ur #hscresult . Enjoy you life & be a good Human being. — тнαкυя ѕαнαв кα вєтα👑 (@_Nawab_Dheeraj_) May 28, 2019

if you couldn't pass XII class it's not the end of your life, it's just the loss of your academic year. #HSCResult #12thresult #TuesdayMotivation — Chaitanya Shinde (@CVShinde07) May 28, 2019

