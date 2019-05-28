Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019 decalred @ mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2019 or HSC result 2019 today on its official website, @ mahresult.nic.in. Meanwhile, the students planning to apply for the re-evaluation process can also visit the official website of the Maharashtra board now.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019 declared @ mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2019 or HSC result 2019 today on its official website, @ mahresult.nic.in. The board announced the MSBSHSE Class 12 results 2019 in a press conference. This year, the total pass percentage of the students is recorded at 85.88 per cent while in 2018, a total of 88.41% students had cleared the Class 12 examinations. The students who have been waiting for the Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 can visit the official website to check their results.

The board had conducted the Class 12 examination for the 2018-19 session between February 21 and March 20. Meanwhile, the students planning to apply for the re-evaluation process can also visit the official website of the Maharashtra board now. The re-evaluation forms will also be available at the official websites of the Maharashtra board. The students can check the re-evaluation forms and their results on the below-mentioned sites:

While requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 7, requests for a photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 17, reports said.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Steps to check result

Visit the official website of Board at mahresult.nic.in or any other alternative website Click on HSC Examination Result 2019 on the homepage. You will be directed to a new page. Enter your credentials. You need to click on view result option. Maharashtra HSC result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or Class 12 result was declared on June 8. According to Maharashtra board guidelines, the aggregate marks to be considered as pass should be 35 per cent but the minimum marks needed in theory exam is lowered to 20 per cent.

