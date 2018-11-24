Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2019 timetable: Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Education has announced the dates for the upcoming SSC and HSC examinations 2019. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website of the Board - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2019 timetable: The date sheet or timetable of the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 Board examinations to be held in the year 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Education through its official website. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming examination next year can now download the same for reference. According to the date sheet, the SSC or HSC examinations will start from February which will go on till March 2019.

The date sheet or timetable for the upcoming examinations has been published on the website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The Class 10 or Matriculation examination has been scheduled from March 1, 2019 and will end on March 22, 2019 while the Class 12 or Intermediate examinations has been scheduled to be conducted by the Maharashtra Board from February 1, 2019 and will end on March 20, 2019.

How to check the Maharashtra Board date sheet for SSC and HSC exams 2019?

Log in to the official website of Maharashtra Board – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Search for the link to the date sheet or SSC and HSC 2019 exam time table

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Maharashtra Board Exams 2019 details:

Class 10 or Matriculation and Class 12 or Intermediate examinations will be held in two different shifts i.e. morning and evening. While morning shift examination has been scheduled from 11 am and will conclude at 2 pm evening shift examination will commence at 3 pm and end at 6 pm. It has also been speculated that there will be more than 17 lakh candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Board examinations next year.

To go to the official website of the Maharashtra Board and download the Date Sheet of the SSC and HSC exam 2019, click on this link: https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/

