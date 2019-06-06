Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th results 2019, Maharashtra Board class 10 Result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 today i.e. June 6, Thursday. Over 16 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in to get latest updates.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th results 2019, Maharashtra Board class 10 Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is unlikely to declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th results 2019 today i.e. June 6, Thursday. All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for thier Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th results 2019 from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in for latest updates.

Also, make sure you don’t panic if the mentioned above website crashes due to heavy traffic. In that case, you can either use maharashtraeducation.com or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in which too are the websites of education board of Maharashtra. This year, the Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted by the MSBSHSE from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

Steps to check, download Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click to the link that reads SSC Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ registration number/ hall ticket number/ admit card number.

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

List of websites to check, download Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th results 2019:

Note: Before checking your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 via website, make sure your admit card number or roll number is ready. Also, no mentioned above website will release any kind of original documents of candidates. By original documents we mean, mark sheet, migration certificate, provisional certificate and school leaving certificate that is given to each and every student by the schools.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App