The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 soon on the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in. Over 17.51 lakh candidates appeared for Maharashtra SSC 2018 examination that conducted from March 1 to March 24, this year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 by June 11 on the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in. However, there is no official announcement made by the Maharashtra State Board on the result declaration. The candidates who appeared for the MSBSHSE SSC 2018 examination can also check their result at examresults.net. The Maharashtra State Board SSC 2018 examination was conducted by the MSBSHSE from March 1 to March 24, 2018. Over 17.51 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination.

Last year, the Maharashtra SSC 2018 examinations were declared on May 30 and around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination. The girls last year outperformed boys with an overall percentage of 93.5 against 86.65 per cent. The MSBSHSE board announced the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2018 on May 28 on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link HSC Examination Result March 2018 to check the result.

Step 3: Submit the personal details required.

Step 4: The Maharashtra Class 10 result 2018 will appear on the page.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 for future reference.

Around 17,66, 098 Maharashtra students registered for the MSBSHSE SSC 2017 examination last year out of which 16,89,239 appeared for the examination with 4,728 exam centres across the state. Over 9,89,908 girl and 7,76,190 boys appeared for the SSC 2017 examination.

