According to an official statement by the Maharashtra government, final/semester exams of students, who have cleared the previous examinations, will be not be held in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

Due to the increasing rate of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has decided to cancel exams of the final year students in the state, who have passed all the previous examinations. Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education minister, said on Friday that in the state disaster management authority held by CM Thackeray, it has been decided to cancel the final year/semester exams, in view of the health and safety of students.

The students, who have passed all the previous exams but are still willing to appear for the tests, can inform their respective institutions about the same, said state minister Samant. The statement also said that the students who have cleared all the previous examinations and aren’t willing to write final exams will be passed based on their previous aggregate scores.

All the students from conventional (non-professional) courses must inform their respective institutions in writing whether they wish or do not wish to write their final exams. The students that do not appear in the exams will be given certificates of passing, Samant added. Also for the students of professional courses (Engineering, Architecture, etc.), a similar decision has been taken and requests will be made to the top authorities for the approval of the same.

Samant informed that this decision has been made to end the uncertainties that have been existing for long now in the heads of students and their parents, as the exam schedules have already been affected several times due to coronavirus. He added that the decision on the existing backlogs and ATKT examinations will be taken within four days after discussing with all the vice-chancellors.

