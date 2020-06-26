The Maharashtra government on Friday has called off final year and final semester exams of professional as well as non professional courses. CM Uddhav Thackeray has further written to PM to instruct top education authorities to endorse his decision.

The Maharashtra government has cancelled all the university exams (final year/end semester exams) of both professional and non-professional courses in the state in the wake of ongoing coronavirus crisis. After calling off the exams, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to PM Modi to instruct the top authorities like AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE, and the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology to validate the decision of the state government and issue guidelines on the same to universities.

The state government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it cannot permit the ICSE exams to be conducted in the state because of the Covid-19 situation. CM Thackeray has even urged Prime Minister to instruct the Medical Council of India to reschedule their exams, which are slated to be conducted by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, MUHS, Nashik.

Medical Education Department tweeted on Wednesday saying that the MED GoM decides to hold exams for medical, AYUSH, and other MUHS Courses. Direct Directorate of Medical Education Research and MUHS to publish timetable 45 days before the date of exams and a day’s gap between each of the papers. Students have been waiting for a final decision on their exams so that the ongoing confusion about the same comes to an end.

After the Medical Education Department’s tweet, the education minister of Maharashtra, Amit Deshmukh tweeted that under the leadership of CM Uddhav Thackeray, GoM (Government of Maharashtra) has taken steps to conduct medical exams of all branches of health sciences as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission. He also said that they are watchful of the COVID-19 pandemic, student safety and interest is their top priority.

