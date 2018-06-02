The results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 will be released tomorrow on the official website of the state's Directorate of Technical Education. The MHT CET examination is held every year for students who wish to pursue courses in the state's technical colleges and universities. Students can avail their results from the website by entering their registration details.

Maharashtra CET Result 2018 declared: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will be releasing the results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 on its official website tomorrow, i.e. on June 3, 2018. The candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their MHT CET Result 2018 on the website at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The candidates should enter the date of birth and registration number to download their results from the official website online. They should keep in mind that without entering their date of birth they will not be able to access their MHT CET Results 2018 from the official website.

Moreover, the MHT CET is an examination for those who aspires to get admissions into the first year of full time degree courses of engineering & technology, pharmacy, Pharm.D & agriculture courses in various technical institutes of the state. Also, These courses are the gateway to the different technical colleges and institutions situated in the state of Maharashtra. The Directorate of Technical Education of Maharashtra had conducted the MHT CET exam 2018 examination successfully on May 10 this year. The syllabus of the MHT CET 2018 examination consisted of class 12 and 11 of HSC Question of the Maharashtra Board. There were three papers for the MHT CET Exam in total of which Paper 1 consisted of physics and chemistry , Paper 2 questions was based on botany and zoology and Paper 3 comprised of Maths questions.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CET Result 2018: DTE to announce MHT CET 2018 results shortly @ dtemaharashtra.gov.in

candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra dtemaharashtra.gov.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, ‘MHT CET Results 2018’ Candidate will be directed to a new window Now, enter your registration number and date of birth as mentioned above Click on the submit button Your MHT CET results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

ALSO READ: CBSE CTET 2018: Registration to start from June 22 @ ctet.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App